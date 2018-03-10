Emulate the Chinese by joining community policing, DPM tells Malays, Indians

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation 25th annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 10, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on the Malay and ethnic Indian communities nationwide to make an example out of the ethnic Chinese, whose participation in community policing is commendable.

In his speech at the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) 25th annual general meeting today, Ahmad Zahid said the task to curb crimes must not only be placed on the police as public participation has proven to be an effective tool in bringing down crime rates.

“I notice that community policing is practised more in Chinese-populated areas, compared to the Malay and Indian areas. This should not be the case,” he said in his speech at Maktab PDRM here.

“We should all embody the 1Malaysia spirit and take on responsibilities as Malaysians to help become the ‘eyes and ears’ to the police and report any criminal activities happening in our residential areas.

“The focus should not only be on organised or big-scale crimes but what really affects the public perception is the number of petty crimes,” he added.

“In order to bring petty crime cases to a minimum, we cannot just rely on cops. The effectiveness is higher when the rakyat becomes a part of community policing.”

Ahmad Zahid said he hopes MCPF would take on a more pro-active role this year by assisting with the establishments of community policing across the nation, including at longhouses in East Malaysia.

The Home Minister also applauded the anti-crime body which has successfully acted as the link between the authorities and the public since its inception in 1993.

“Over the years, MCPF has helped to reduce the crime index by a significant and good percentage.

“Bear in mind that all of its members do not receive any salaries or allowances and they do it out of love for the country. The efforts they put in is admirable,” he said.

The meeting was attended by over 300 MCPF members and executive councillors such as deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim on behalf of police chief Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, and MCPF senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

