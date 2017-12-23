Eminent Malay personality in Penang conferred honorary doctorate award

Four graduates (from left), Nurulain Abd Hamid, 25, Tengku Dewi Ahdiyaty Tengku Ahmad Mazlin 23, Siti Mariam Suhaime, 19 and Noranisha Ibrahim, 20, sharing their joy after receiving their awards at the convocation of University College Bestari in Kuala Nerus, December 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA NERUS, Dec 23 — An eminent Malay personality in Penang, Tan Sri Datuk Mohd Yussof Latif was today awarded an honorary doctorate in management and administration at the 4th convocation of University College Bestari (UCB) in Terengganu.

The president of the Association of Penang Malays received the award from UCB pro-chancellor Tan Sri Alimuddin Mohd Dom.

In his acceptance speech, Mohd Yussof said he hoped more youths would participate in voluntary works as it could instil the patriotic spirit.

“Volunteerism is a value that should be maintained and be the thrust of strength, especially for UCB students and graduates. Hence, the need for education on volunteerism to be harnessed, “ he said.

Meanwhile, met by Bernama later, he said it was time for UCB to collaborate with various institutions in the field of volunteerism.

Mohd Yussof, who is the recipient of the 2017 Distinguished Malay Eminent Personality Award, also suggested UCB to carry out collaborations with various quarters to provide skills training for women.

A total of 607 UCB graduates received their degree or diploma scrolls today.

Meanwhile, Tengku Dewi Ahdiyaty Tengku Ahmad Mazlin, who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Islamic finance (Honours), was awarded the Executive Chairman Gold Award, while three other graduates were named the recipients of the Best Graduates Award.

They are Nurulain Abd Hamid, who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology; Noranisha Ibrahim (Diploma in Tourism Management) and Siti Mariam Suhaime (Basic Management programme). — Bernama