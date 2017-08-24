Elephant killed in bus crash on Perak highway

GERIK, Aug 24 — A tour bus heading to Gerik rammed into a bull elephant on the East-West Highway near here early today, killing the 12-year-old animal.

The bus driver, Eng Koon Seng, 62, and the 32 passengers were unhurt in the accident that happened at 5.30 am at Km59 of the highway about five kilometres from the Titiwangsa Rest and Service Area, said Gerik Police deputy chief DSP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak.

He said the bus, heading from Jeli to Gerik, hit the elephant while descending a gradient. The animal had emerged from the right side of the road and ran across it, he added.

“The driver could not stop the vehicle in time to avoid hitting the elephant. The animal collapsed and then got up and walked to the grass on the road shoulder and died,” he said in a statement here.

He said the elephant was injured in the head and body while the bus had a shattered windscreen and a huge dent at the front.

Mohd Sohaimi said the Department of Wildlife and National Parks had been informed. — Bernama