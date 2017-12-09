Election momentum on BN side, Najib says

Umno president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is confident the Barisan Nasional (BN) will win big in the coming 14th general elections. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Umno president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is confident the Barisan Nasional (BN) will win big in the coming 14th general elections.

He said BN members are in an upbeat mood, adding that the momentum is with the ruling coalition which has a solid track record of having delivered on its electoral promises in contrast with the federal Opposition parties.

“We have a plan, we are delivering the plan and we will do even more in the future,” he told a press conference after the 71st Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here today.

“The Opposition is inconsistent in their manifesto, their policy as well as their leadership issues. They have serious leadership problems,” he said.

Asked about the date for the elections, Najib said: “Everyone knows we have a time limit, which is no more than June. It will be anytime before June”.

Najib said he was satisfied with the outcome of the just-concluded Umno assembly, adding as a joke that none of the delegates had shot themselves in their own foot while delivering their speeches.

He said the quality of the debates were of a high standard with many new ideas being suggested.

“There were some recommendations that we have taken up and approved, such as the National Cost of Living Task Force, while will be chaired by the deputy prime minister,” he said, referring to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Earlier in his winding-up speech, Najib dubbed the assembly as the best he has ever participated in.

Najib said he hoped the delegates would take back home with them three aspirations from the assembly, which include absolute confidence that the party is ready for the electoral war, developing a strong love for the party, and facing the polls with bravery in order to win big.

“The issues of top three leaderships within the party have been solved once and for all.

“Leadership, post number one, number two… number three is settled. Datuk Hishammuddin number three, okay? Done deal,” said Najib referring to the Umno vice-president post held by Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to be secured.

Najib also called for Umno divisions to settle their differences before the upcoming polls.

“I know which divisions are in dispute with one another, and I hope that you will solve this as a family,” he said.

Najib said it was important for the delegates to have the spirit of love towards the country, and accept the decisions made by the top leadership.

“Whether you become a candidate or not, the decision is not of the heart, but is of the party.

“Even if I propose someone I like as a candidate, but if the party say it is a no-go, I have to say sorry,” he said.

Najib said Umno has immense support from civil servants and the private sector and should be bold in entering the elections.

“The momentum is on our side, the wind is behind us,” he said.