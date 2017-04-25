Education Ministry intensifies activities to prevent drug abuse among students

Deputy Education Minister P. Kamalanathan said the activities to curb drug abuse in schools would focus on high-risk areas identified by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK). — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Education Ministry, with the cooperation of government agencies and non-governmental organisations, is intensifying activities to curb drug abuse among school students.

Its deputy minister, Datuk P. Kamalanathan, said the activities would focus on high-risk areas identified by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

“The Education Ministry is serious in implementing drug prevention education among students in all schools, implicitly and explicitly, in and outside classrooms,” he said when wrapping-up the debate on the royal speech on behalf of the ministry in the Dewan Negara here today.

He said early intervention measures were also carried out on students with high-risk of getting involved with drug abuse.

“They will attend personality development programme handled by the school counsellors and also trained to optimise their time and skills positively to avoid unhealthy activities by joining uniform bodies, club and association,” he added.

He said attention was also given towards students’ health and safety and to ensure they received nutritious food and beverages.

Sweets and chocolates are not allowed to be sold at school canteens, he said, adding that the contract of school canteen operators would be terminated if the items were found sold at their canteens.

On new Orang Asli teachers, Kamalanathan said as of last month, there were 156 at primary schools and 69 in secondary schools. — Bernama