Education Minister says Selangor should implement free education at Unisel first

SHAH ALAM, July 9 — Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the Selangor government should have provided free education at the state-controlled university like Universiti Selangor (Unisel) had it been serious in implementing the system.
He said the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) led-government should have given an early indication that the system could be implemented at Unisel.
“If it want to give free education, do it at Unisel first,” he told a media conference after opening the Shah Alam UMNO Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates conference here today.
He was commenting on a statement by Selangor state executive council member Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad that the Pakatan Harapan, in its 14th general election manifesto , pledged to introduce free education at pre-school to university level.
Other education institutions controlled by the Selangor government are Kolej Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Selangor (KUIS) and Kolej Antarabangsa Industri Pendidikan Negeri Selangor (Inpens). — Bernama