Education Minister says Selangor should implement free education at Unisel first

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the Selangor government should have provided free education at Universiti Selangor (Unisel) had it been serious in implementing the system. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSHAH ALAM, July 9 — Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the Selangor government should have provided free education at the state-controlled university like Universiti Selangor (Unisel) had it been serious in implementing the system.

He said the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) led-government should have given an early indication that the system could be implemented at Unisel.

“If it want to give free education, do it at Unisel first,” he told a media conference after opening the Shah Alam UMNO Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates conference here today.

He was commenting on a statement by Selangor state executive council member Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad that the Pakatan Harapan, in its 14th general election manifesto , pledged to introduce free education at pre-school to university level.

Other education institutions controlled by the Selangor government are Kolej Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Selangor (KUIS) and Kolej Antarabangsa Industri Pendidikan Negeri Selangor (Inpens). — Bernama