Education key to curbing Muslim extremism, say experts

Prof Seyed Javad Miri says Muslims should not ignore other religions and cultures, but should instead learn from these. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 ― Education is the most effective measure to address violent extremism in the Muslim word, a forum was told to day.

Prof Seyed Javad Miri, a visiting professor at Institute of Humanities and Cultural Studies, said Muslims should not ignore other religions and cultures, but should instead learn from these.

“Works of others is not demonised or reduced but is fully appreciated. Without the work of others, you can't be yourself,” he said during his address at the “Changing Landscape of SEA and West Asia- Religious Extremism and Global Terrorism” conference today.

He also cautioned against factionalism among different schools of Islam.

Syed Javad said the education system was too narrow and does not provide adequate space for reflection.

Sociologist Syed Farid al-Attas alleged that local government policy was contributing to enmity among Muslims, citing the outlawing of Shiah Islam in the country, and said there should be more public outrage over the matter.

Local analyst Prof Chandra Muzaffar pointed out that the political climate in Malaysia has also fuelled divisions among Muslims.

“Politicians working with religious teachers. These seep into schools and programmes, changes people thinking. Last few years, the atmosphere becomes more poisonous,” he said.