EC submits final redelineation report to PM

EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah told reporters that the redelineation exercise was completed today. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, March 9 — The Election Commission (EC) today submitted its final report on the redelineation of electoral boundaries for parliamentary and state constituencies to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Its chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said the redelineation exercise, as provided for under Article 113 (10) of the Federal Constitution, was completed today

“With the submission of this final report, the duties and responsibilities of the EC in implementing the delineation exercise have been completed as stipulated in the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement, here today.

Mohd Hashim also recorded the EC’s appreciation to all those who had given their cooperation and participated in providing input and feedback on the redelineation of electoral boundaries.

It was reported that the redelineation exercise was delayed over a year after 15 cases were filed by various parties and challenged in court.

The applications to prevent the EC from implementing the redelineatiion were, however, rejected by the courts. — Bernama