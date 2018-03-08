Eateries mull closing shop following extended water disruption

PETALING JAYA, March 8 — Restaurant owners are considering closing their shops temporarily following an extended disruption to water supply in the Klang Valley.

Several restaurant owners told Malay Mail they are left with no choice but to halt daily operations until the normal water supply resumes.

Owner of Jestayu Tom Yam restaurant in SS13, Subang Jaya, Jasmi Abd Razak, said even with two 1,000-litre water flow bins at his shop, the temporary supply will not last until the weekend.

“We bought the flow bins after several water disruption incidents last year, but it won’t last us a full week,” the 48-year-old said, adding that his shop uses 1000 litres of water a day.

“This time, we purchased three 300-litre water bins to help us cope with daily water requirements but I think it will only last until tomorrow,” he said.

If the water disruption is not resolved in the coming days, Jasmi may be forced to shut down his shop.

Owner of Kum Chuan coffee shop, Cheah Boon Hing, 50, is considering taking a short holiday if water is not restored later today.

“If water is not restored soon I might have to close down the shop. I do not have enough water to cook and clean,” he said, adding that the extended water disruption will hurt his business.

Owner of Kum Chuan coffee shop, Cheah Boon Hing, contemplates going on a short holiday until the water supply is restored. — Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliOwner of Syifak Jaya Javanese restaurant in SS14, Osman Halim, said he stocked up water in containers and bins.

“At the moment, I have enough water until tomorrow but I am trying to get more water just in case it leaps over to the weekends.”

Osman said he purchased six boxes of bottled drinking water to ensure he has enough for his customers.

“I want my customers to feel safe and confident when dining here. People tend to think restaurants operating during water disruptions are less hygienic, which is not true.

“During such periods usually restaurant operators would spend more on water and other cleaning materials,” he said.

Selangor executive councillor Zaidy Abdul Talib said yesterday that the water supply in some parts of Klang Valley will be fully restored by 6pm this Sunday.

A surge vessel system burst at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) water treatment plant on Tuesday resulted in an extended water disruption.