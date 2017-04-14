EAIC received nearly 2,000 complaints against law enforcement agencies since 2011

EAIC chairman Datuk Yaacob Md Sam said of the total, the complaints against the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) made up the highest number at 1,344.

“Among the complaints against the PDRM were on uninvestigated reports, pending cases, complainant not informed of investigation development and unreturned case exhibits,” he told Bernama here tonight.

Other complaints were against the Immigration Department (99 complaints), Road Transport Department (62), Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (48), Customs Department (36) and National Registration Department (19).

Yaacob said each complaint would be registered and initial investigation would be carried out to determine the basis of the complaint before it could be assessed by the Commission’s Complaint Committee.

In another development, Yaacob said most smuggling activities in border areas, especially in Perlis-Thailand border, involved the smuggling of ketum leaves.

He said the sale of ketum leaves would guarantee high profit in Thailand as it was priced at RM50 per kg compared to RM25 per kg in Malaysian black market.

“Ketum tree planters and smugglers of ketum leaves in Kedah could make between RM500,000 and RM1 million a month,” he said.

To improve border control, Yaacob said several measures could be taken including by carrying out immediate repair on damaged fences, building higher walls and installing more lamps and closed-circuit television cameras at the border areas.

Enforcement officers should also be changed more frequently to prevent corruption, he added. — Bernama