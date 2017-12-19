Durian cultivation will be an industry of its own in future, Ahmad Shabery says

Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek speaks to some of the customers at the Durian SS2 stall in Petaling Jaya during the ‘Suara Kita’ RTM programme titled ‘Hak Kita:Durian Ceria atau Kecewa’. — Bernama picPETALING JAYA, Dec 19 — Durian cultivation will emerge as an industry of its own in the future. said Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

He said it will a big income generator for the country.

“The durian economy will benefit all along the value chain besides the growers like fertilizer suppliers, transporters to market durians and factories to process various durian products.

“Therefore, we will go all out to help this industry. If the prices of durians rise, we will try to stabilise the situationt. Do not get emotional about price increases,” he said.

Ahmad Shabery told this to reporters after appearing as a guest on Radio Television Malaysia (RTM)’s Suara Kita programme titled Hak Kita:Durian Ceria atau Kecewa that was broadcast live from the Durian SS2 stall in Petaling Jaya, yesterday. — Bernama