Duke 2 Tun Razak link to be operational by end of September

File picture of vehicles on a highway in Kuala Lumpur. The second alignment for the Tun Razak Link (TR Link) at the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) Phase 2 will be fully operational by end of this month. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The second alignment for the Tun Razak Link (TR Link) at the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) Phase 2 will be fully operational by end of this month, thus completing the Duke 2 TR Link which will benefit thousands of city dwellers.

Ekovest Berhad managing director Tan Sri Lim Keng Cheng said the second alignment which will connect DUKE 1 to Jalan Tun Razak was the most awaited alignment by the city dwellers who live in the suburbs and work in the city centre.

Previously, the first alignment of the TR Link was opened on May 23 this year which commenced at Jalan Tun Razak near KL Hospital/IJN and traverses northwards along Jalan Pahang and Jalan 9/48A to connect to the existing Jalan Gombak after crossing existing DUKE 1 at Sentul Pasar Interchange.

“Currently we are discussing the date for the launch of the second alignment. I know everyone is excited about it,” he told reporters after handing over a contribution worth RM60,000 to 15 mosques and surau, located along the DUKE 1 and 2, here today.

Meanwhile, Lim said the Sri Damansara Link alignment is expected to be operational by next month.

The 16.4km Duke Phase 2 project, costing RM1.18bil, is mostly elevated and comprises the TR link and Sri Damansara Link, which will be connected to the existing Duke One.

The existing Duke 1, built at a cost of RM980mil, is a 19km tolled highway which provides connectivity to the East-West route of northern Kuala Lumpur (KL), connecting the New Klang Valley Expressway in west KL to the KL-Karak Highway in the north and the Middle Ring Road Two in the east.

Meanwhile, Ekovest’s concession for Duke Phase 3, a 32km highway also known as Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway, is now under construction at a cost of RM3.9bil and comes with a concession period of 53 years, connecting Taman Melati and the Sprint Highway via Kerinci Link. — Bernama