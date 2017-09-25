Drug lab: Penang police nab two siblings

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 25 — Police raided a house believed to have been turned into a drug laboratory in Bukit Mertajam near here and seized an assortment of drugs worth RM769,250 with the arrest of two siblings.

Penang acting police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said police based on intelligence and after a month of surveillance raided a house in Taman Seri Rambai around 5.30pm on Thursday where a woman aged 44 and her family were staying.

He said police detained the woman although they did not find any drugs in the house, after finding a remote control device for a gate and keys to another house situated about 500 metres away.

“Investigations revealed that the house had been used as a laboratory to process ecstasy drugs in the past four months,” he told a press conference here today.

Roslee said police nabbed the woman’s brother aged 46 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 5.15am the following day, Friday, when he tried to escape to Miri, Sarawak after finding out that the police had raided the drug lab.

He said the siblings rented the house for RM700 a month. — Bernama