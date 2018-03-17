Drug case suspect found hanged in police custody

The deceased, Nizam Idris, 39, from Batu Kurau, Perak, had been remanded for four days until today under Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for the alleged use of an illegal substance.

The deceased, Nizam Idris, 39, from Batu Kurau, Perak, had been remanded for four days until today under Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for the alleged use of an illegal substance.

“Upon checking the closed-circuit television (footage), it is confirmed that the suspect hanged himself using the lockup cloth,” Selama district police chief DSP Loo Lian Lay said via text message.

“Medical officers from the Selama Hospital who arrived at the scene confirmed the death of the suspect.”

Loo said Nizam had been alone at the time and had last been seen by policemen on duty around 8.48am.

According to Loo, Nizam had earlier asked for extra cloth, but this was not provided.

Loo also said Magistrate Raja Shahril Anuar Raja Banjamin, who present to the scene, ordered Nizam’s body to be sent to Hospital Selama for a post-mortem examination.

Loo added that Nizam has several criminal records for drug use.