Dressed in yellow, protesters gather near Parliament ahead of electoral redelineation tabling

Bersih 2.0 protesters gather at the National Monument on Jalan Parlimen to protest against the Election Commission's electoral redelineation report, March 28, 2018. ― Picture by Kenneth TeeKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― Around 200 people dressed in the signature yellow T-shirts of electoral reform pressure group Bersih 2.0 gathered at the National Monument here to protest against the tabling of the Election Commission’s (EC) redelineation report in Parliament today.

The protesters started arriving at the landmark located near Parliament House on Jalan Parlimen from 7am, though the report is only scheduled to be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at 11.30am.

Around 50 policemen, including anti-riot personnel from the Light Strike Force, are keeping a watch on the protesters.

The Bersih protesters are seeking to submit a memorandum of their objection to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and Najib.

Police are disallowing the protesters from marching on to Parliament.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Shaharuddin Abdullah had asked Bersih 2.0 executive director Yap Swee Seng if its steering committee had applied for a permit under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 to hold the gathering.

However, Yap and Suara Rakyat Malaysia executive director Sevan Doraisamy only insisted the gathering was a peaceful assembly and for a cause.

After a brief discussion, Shaharuddin agreed to let six representatives submit their memorandum at Parliament later.

“The representatives are also disallowed to chant any slogans while making their way to Parliament,” he told reporters later.

He said the rest must remain at the National Monument.

Asked if anyone would be arrested, Shaharuddin said the police have the authority to do so, but would only take action if the group insisted on marching en masse to Parliament.



