Dr Sim: Sarawak BN supreme council to discuss SUPP-UPP agreement

Dr Sim said that SUPP will contest in its seven usual seats in GE14. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, March 22 — The state Barisan Nasional (BN) supreme council meeting tomorrow will discuss the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and its breakaway United People’s Party (UPP), said SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian today.

He said its central working committee (CWC) had discussed the draft MoU at length before deciding to present it to the BN supreme council for further deliberation and endorsement.

When asked to share the gist of the draft MoU, Dr Sim, who is also the local government and housing minister, said that UPP members must rejoin SUPP in the interest of the Chinese community.

“You know my position very well,” he said, referring to his repeated calls for UPP members, led by its president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, to return to the fold.

Wong, who is also the state international trade and e-commerce minister, and his supporters left SUPP in 2014 to form UPP.

Apart from Dr Sim, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg had also publicly asked UPP members to return to their original party.

On SUPP’s preparations for GE14, Dr Sim said that the party’s CWC has directed potential candidates to work harder and meet the people on the ground.

He added that potential candidates who are found to be lacking would not be allowed to stand.

Dr Sim said that SUPP will contest in its seven traditional seats in GE14.