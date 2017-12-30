Dr M’s promise on freedom of speech unbelievable, says Salleh

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin shaking hands with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad during Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s first Annual General Assembly in Shah Alam December 30, 2017. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak has described as “unbelievable” Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s latest promise to bring back freedom of speech if the opposition forms the next government.

“How can Mahathir even think he could get away with such a statement when there’s more freedom of speech now during the time of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak than back in the 1980s when Mahathir was prime minister?” he said on his blog, sskeruak.blogspot.my.

He noted that Dr Mahathir had called Najib all sorts of nasty names — a crime of criminal defamation under the law that criminalised slandering and defaming a public servant or officer, elected ones included.

In fact, Dr Mahathir could even face prosecution under the Sedition Act, Salleh said.

“But Najib did not take action. Najib allowed Mahathir to continue to slander him. And every day Mahathir continues to hurl insults at Najib ... Mahathir would not have tolerated 10 per cent of what he’s doing to Najib.

“There’s no greater proof than this that Najib is the real propagator of free speech. If not, Mahathir would not be able to do and say all the things he’s doing and saying today,” Salleh said.

It was reported that Dr Mahathir made the promise during the inaugural annual general meeting of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, of which he is chairman, in Shah Alam today. — Bernama