Dr M visits DAP HQ for the first time

Tun Dr Mahathir attending a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting at the DAP’s headquarters. — Picture from Facebook/RoketkiniKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad went today to the DAP’s headquarters here for the first time in history for a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting.

DAP news site Roketkini.com uploaded several photographs of the visit of the former prime minister and once-rival of DAP to the party headquarters in the city.

“Former prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, comes to the DAP’s national headquarters for the first time in history today to attend a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting,” said Roketkini.

Ex-Umno president Dr Mahathir has set up a Malay-centric party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and is now leading the federal Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan comprising his party, PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara.