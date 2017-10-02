Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Dr M visits DAP HQ for the first time

Monday October 2, 2017
11:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Las Vegas shooting is an act of ‘pure evil’, says TrumpLas Vegas shooting is an act of ‘pure evil’, says Trump

Islamic State claims Las Vegas attack, says shooter recent Muslim convertIslamic State claims Las Vegas attack, says shooter recent Muslim convert

Twin suicide bombings hit police station at Syria’s DamascusTwin suicide bombings hit police station at Syria’s Damascus

Thai netizens slam behaviour of Malaysian bikers in NarathiwatThai netizens slam behaviour of Malaysian bikers in Narathiwat

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tun Dr Mahathir attending a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting at the DAP’s headquarters. — Picture from Facebook/RoketkiniTun Dr Mahathir attending a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting at the DAP’s headquarters. — Picture from Facebook/RoketkiniKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad went today to the DAP’s headquarters here for the first time in history for a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting.

DAP news site Roketkini.com uploaded several photographs of the visit of the former prime minister and once-rival of DAP to the party headquarters in the city.

“Former prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, comes to the DAP’s national headquarters for the first time in history today to attend a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting,” said Roketkini.

Ex-Umno president Dr Mahathir has set up a Malay-centric party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and is now leading the federal Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan comprising his party, PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline