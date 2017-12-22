Dr M: Malaysia must assure world Palestine ‘is not the enemy’

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at the ‘Save Jerusalem’ solidary rally in Putrajaya December 22, 2017. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonPETALING JAYA, Dec 22 — Putrajaya must be proactive and convey to world leaders that Palestine is “not the enemy” amid a threat from the Trump administration to cut US funding to countries opposed to his decision, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The former prime minister who now chairs the Pakatan Harapan bloc said the Opposition parties can only express their dissatisfaction against the US decision through demonstrations, but asserted that “Governments can act meaningfully”.

“The US regards Palestine as an enemy of the United States. Malaysia must assure the world that Palestine is not our enemy, that we are in favour of Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine,” the 92-year-old wrote on his blog.

Dr Mahathir was referring to international news reports of US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said to have threatened member states with possible retaliation if they support the resolution against the US recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Trump reportedly went further and was reported telling a news conference in Washington DC that opponents would likely be cut off from US funding.

Dr Mahathir noted the government-organised “Save Jerusalem” rally in Putrajaya together with political rival PAS—which is ongoing now — can only be meaningful if it results in the Barisan Nasional government acting against the US government and its president Donald Trump.

He urged the government to follow Turkey’s example and set up a Malaysian consulate in Jerusalem but accredited to the Palestinian government .

He also urged the government to vote in favour of a draft resolution condemning the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Dr Mahathir turned up at the Putra Mosque in the federal administrative capital this afternoon and joined in Friday prayers there, ahead of the government’s “Save Jerusalem” rally in solidarity with Palestine.