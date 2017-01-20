Dr M: It was MCA, not DAP, who asked for DPM post

Dr Mahathir said MCA deputy secretary-general Datuk Loke Yuen Yow had asked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for a second deputy prime minister post for the party president in 2009, in addition to the Barisan Nasional deputy chairman post. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — MCA had requested for a deputy prime minister post in 2009, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed today amid rumours that DAP is asking the same from the Opposition.

Dr Mahathir said MCA deputy secretary-general Datuk Loke Yuen Yow had then asked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for a second deputy prime minister post for the party president then, in addition to the Barisan Nasional deputy chairman post.

“I was reported as saying that DAP had asked to have a second Deputy Prime Minister.

“I wish to correct my mistake. It was not the DAP but it was the MCA,” Dr Mahathir wrote in his blog.

Dr Mahathir had linked to a report by the Malaysian Information Department in April 2009 on the proposal.

In the report, Loke was quoted as saying that the two posts should be filled by the MCA president to reflect “true power sharing”, in addition to proof that the government gives priority to the role and contribution of the Chinese community.

Datuk Seri Chua Soi Lek was MCA president back then, before he was kicked out of the party in August 2009 for a sex scandal the year before.

Earlier today, DAP said its parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang had never asked to be made deputy prime minister if Pakatan Harapan and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) win the next general election.

Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong said he was with Lim when the latter met with PPBM chairman Mahathir, and that no secret deal was made between the two parties as alleged by several media outlets.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng also said yesterday the pact has never discussed the federal cabinet line-up save for keeping the prime minister post for their de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is currently serving a five-year jail sentence for sodomy.