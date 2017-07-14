Dr M is Pakatan chairman, Dr Wan Azizah made president

Pakatan Harapan leaders pose for a photo while holding up posters of their new logo during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2017. — Picture by Kamles KumarPETALING JAYA, July 14 — Pakatan Harapan finally announced its presidential council line-up late last night, and named Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad — the head of the pact’s smallest and youngest party — its chairman.

One rung lower is Federal Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is the pact’s president while the jailed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was symbolically made de facto leader, mirroring his position in PKR.

The announcement made after midnight is similar to the lineup proposed by Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) that Malay Mail Online reported on June 9, with nominal changes and additions.

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be one of three deputy presidents along with DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

Pakatan Harapan will also have four vice-presidents: PKR’s Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali, PPBM’s Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, DAP’s Chong Chieng Jen and Amanah’s Sallahuddin Ayub.

PKR’s Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah was named chief secretary and DAP’s Kulasegaran is the pact’s treasurer, consistent with the proposed line-up from Malay Mail Online’s previous report.

The pact also announced its common logo — the word “Harapan” in white on a red background, and with the central “A” shaped as a chevron — that will be used by all its candidates should Pakatan Harapan be registered in time for the general election.

Dr Mahathir, who read out the announcements at a press conference held three hours past the scheduled time, also said they will submit the new leadership line-up and logo to the Registrar of Societies for the formal application.

“We will register it as soon as possible, once we complete the details. We already have the structure. We will send it together with the logo,” the former prime minister said.

When pressed to say if Anwar is the pact’s candidate to be prime minister, Dr Mahathir only said they would work to secure his release and take it from there.

“He will be freed by the efforts of the PM before (him), then we will apply for royal pardon. Then we will follow the laws,” the 92-year-old added, without elabourating on the identity of the prime minister “before” Anwar.

The pact also released bullet-points of their intended 100-day policies should Pakatan Harapan win federal power, which include repealing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), “stabilising” fuel prices and solving Felda’s “issues”, among others.

There were no details on what either of the latter two would entail.