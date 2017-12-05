Dr M has ‘inferiority complex’, Selangor Sultan says

Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said that the controversy surrounding Dr Mahathir’s reported remarks alluding to the Bugis community as pirates should not have happened. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah accused Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of wanting to “destroy” the foundations that had supported the former prime minister.

The ruler also told local daily The Star that the controversy surrounding Dr Mahathir’s reported remarks last October alluding to the Bugis community as pirates should not have happened.

“He has an inferiority complex and a deep hatred within him.

“He is just angry and his anger will burn the whole country,” Sultan Sharafuddin was quoted saying.

When asked if Dr Mahathir has apologised to him for the Bugis slur, the ruler said: “He never apologises”.

At Pakatan Harapan’s anti-kleptocracy rally on October 14, Dr Mahathir, who is now Pakatan Harapan chairman, reportedly compared the Bugis community to pirates.

The Opposition leader reportedly clarified later that not all Bugis were pirates and that he was only referring to the prime minister who is of the descent.

Sultan Sharafuddin told The Star that the Malay Rulers did not believe in vendettas, when asked if they were taking revenge now for Dr Mahathir’s move to curtail royal powers during his time in office back in the 1980s.

“God is great. He will show to the people. Back then my father told me, ‘today is his day, tomorrow will be our day.’”

The ruler said Dr Mahathir once claimed that too much money was spent on the monarchy.

“What about the forex losses? It is so much more,” Sultan Sharafuddin was quoted saying.

A royal commission of inquiry that recently investigated Bank Negara Malaysia’s foreign exchange losses more than 20 years ago in the early 1990s during the Mahathir administration had found that the central bank lost RM31.5 billion.

“For Dr Mahathir to want to destroy the foundations that supported him, makes him a very dangerous man,” said Sultan Sharafuddin.