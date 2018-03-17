Dr M contesting on a DAP ticket will be a betrayal, says Ahmad Shabery

Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said it would be a form of betrayal if Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad contests on a DAP ticket. — Picture by KE OoiKEMAMAN, March 17 — If Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad contests on a DAP ticket in the 14th General Election (GE14) it will be deemed a form of betrayal to the Malays, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry said if the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman went down this path, it would only prove that the real power behind the opposition pact is the DAP.

“Of course if you ask me, I would welcome it if Tun M and his party use the DAP symbol (in the election) as it will make it easier for the people to understand that he is being manipulated by the DAP.

“When I say this, it is not something that is concocted because the hatred of the people, especially the Malay community and the rural community against DAP was planted by Tun Dr Mahathir himself in that DAP is a racist party that should be rejected... what Tun Dr Mahathir used to say before is contrary to what he does today, “he said.

He told this to reporters when asked to comment on Tun Dr Mahathir’s statement that he was willing to contest under the ticket of any political party in Pakatan Harapan including the DAP in the GE14, if PPBM was de-registered by the Registrar of Societies.

Ahmad Shabery said if a leader was seen as inconsistent, always changing stands and flip-flopping, it gave a clear signal that the people should not give support to the leader.

“In the past Tun M said that for the Malays, their enemies was the DAP. I did not say it but it was Tun M who said it.

“That means (Tun M’s move) working together and paving the way for the country to be ruled by the DAP is a betrayal to his own people, if I use the same principle used by Tun M at one time,” he said.

Recently, the Registry of Societies (RoS) issued a notice to PPBM requiring the party to submit information and documents including minutes of branch, divisions and national meetings and party financial statements or risk de-registration. — Bernama