Dr M: Anwar’s name not submitted to RoS

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Pakatan Harapan did not submit Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's name to the Registrar of Societies. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, July 28 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not submit Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's name to the Registrar of Societies (RoS), Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman explained that in the forms submitted to the RoS, the designation of de facto leader exists but no one was named ― the same as all other positions ― in the PH leadership list.

“When we submit the constitution, we don't give the names on who holds the post. We don't put the name but the position is there,” Dr Mahathir said.

The former prime minister added that so far there has been no objection from the RoS on the position of de facto leader in the coalition.

Currently incarcerated Anwar was named as de facto leader of PH alongside his wife and Opposition leader, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as the coalition's president and Dr Mahathir as chairman.

According to the RoS constitution, a jailed politician cannot hold any official positions in a party or partake actively in politics.