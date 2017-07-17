Dr M’s actions motivated by grudges, says Nazri

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz claimed that former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would do anything to topple the Barisan Nasional. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — All of the allegations against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have been described as motivated by grudges.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz claimed that the former prime minister would do anything to topple the Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Dr Mahathir was disappointed with his son’s (Datuk Seri Mukhriz) three-time defeat by Khairy Jamaluddin over the Umno Youth chief’s post, loss in the contest for Umno vice-president and resignation as Kedah menteri besar.

“These make Dr Mahathir forget the moral principles he has held and is willing to cooperate with the opposition to take revenge in order to topple Najib,” he told a press conference after launching the ‘EzCab’, Malaysia’s first e-hailing application with a panic button for the safety of the customers, here today.

Mohamed Nazri was asked to comment on the current development of the country’s politics.

Mohamed Nazri said the opposition was also seen to be irrelevant if the parties were still lined up with old leaders and continued to have long-lasting internal conflicts.

In another development, Mohamed Nazri expressed his support towards Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos if he wanted to contest the post of Umno Youth chief in the upcoming party election.

“If Khairy Jamaluddin wants to give up his post, he (Jamal) can contest. Jamal is a good candidate and as long as he is a member of Umno, why not,” he said. — Bernama