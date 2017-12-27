DPM urges Malaysians to safeguard country’s unity, peace

Visitors are pictured at the Christmas open house in the Proclamation of Independence Memorial, Melaka on December 27, 2017. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahurMELAKA, Sept 27 — Malaysians of all races and religions must safeguard the country’s peace and unity, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

The deputy prime minister said that maintaining peace may not be easy but it is possible if all Malaysians understood and respected their religious and cultural differences.

“To defend the multiculturalism in this country is not easy. We have to thank the forefathers of our country for what we have now.

“We have to keep the harmony intact,” Zahid said during his speech at the national-level Christmas open house here.

Zahid added that people should be tolerant of each other’s religions and should not let it be a hindrance to unity.

“Even if some of us have different views. You are with your religion and we are with our religion.

“We have to learn to respect other religions and other religions should also respect our religion,” Zahid said.

The home minister said the situation in Jerusalem was an invasion of the rights of both Muslims and Christians, as both faiths consider it as a holy site.

“The countries of the world want peace but a small country with only 13 million people is challenging Christians and Muslims alike

“Jerusalem is the right of Muslims and Christians alike,” Zahid said, referring to Israel.

The Christmas open house tonight saw over 2,000 people from various races and religions fill up the Proclamation of Independence Memorial.

Other leaders who attended tonight’s event were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.