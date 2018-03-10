DPM: Redelineation to be tabled in Parliament after new Bills

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation 25th annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 10, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliKUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The presentation of the Election Commission (EC)’s redelineation proposal at Dewan Rakyat is expected to take place after the tabling of new Bills during this 13th parliament sitting, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Speaking at a press conference today, he however said a date for the debate in the parliament will only be fixed after a discussion between himself, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and the Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

“Currently the Royal Address is ongoing. After that the ministerial wind-up debate will take place, followed by tabling of new Acts and Bills.

“I need to discuss with the prime minister and the speaker to finalise a date which we can bring this motion to the Dewan Rakyat,” he said after chairing the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation 25th annual general meeting here.

The Home Minister confirmed that the EC has submitted its revised findings to Najib yesterday, after the completion of all objection hearings for the delineations in Selangor.

“The next step now is for the EC to present the cleaned-up list that they have obtained. The motion will then be brought to Dewan Rakyat to be debated and voting session will be conducted thereafter,” he said.

A total of 15 cases were filed in court to challenge the redelineation exercise which caused it to be delayed for over a year, but they were all denied by the courts.

