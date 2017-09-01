DPM praises professionalism of police during SEA Games

A Malaysia and a Thailand supporter pose for a photo during the 29th SEA Games football final at the Shah Alam Stadium, August 29, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaIPOH, Sept 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today expressed gratitude on behalf of the government to the Royal Malaysia Police for having done an excellent job in maintaining security during the SEA Games that Kuala Lumpur hosted last month.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the home minister, said the excellent security arrangements at all competition venues had been one of the factors that encouraged the Malaysian athletes to excel in their sports.

A total of 25,000 policemen helped to maintain security during the games to prevent any untoward incident, including by militants and terrorists, he said during a get-together in conjunction with Aidiladha at the General Operations Force North Brigade, Special Operations Force Commando 69 and Ulu Kinta GOF Training Centre, here.

“Although the success (of the athletes) was not a direct contribution of the Royal Malaysia Police, the security and control enabled Malaysia to achieve the best outcome of any SEA Games,” he said.

Malaysia won an unprecedented 145 gold medals at KL2017, exceeding the targeted 111 gold medals.

Ahmad Zahid also pledged to upgrade the barracks at the Ulu Kinta GOF which he said was due as the facility was built about 50 years ago.

“As the minister responsible, I will make sure that the old pipes at the camp are replaced immediately,” he said.

He also said that the Police Families Association (PERKEP) was the backbone of the Royal Malaysia Police as its members never tired of encouraging their husbands, who were police officers and personnel.

Ahmad Zahid announced a personal donation of RM10,000 each to the PERKEP of the General Operations Force North Brigade, Special Operations Force Commando 69 and Ulu Kinta GOF Training Centre. — Bernama