DPM: Opposition only work on seasonal basis

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, Datuk Mazlan Lazim and Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin paint a wall at the the Desa Aman 1 police quarters in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has always been active when fulfilling its responsibilities to the public, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid who is also Umno Vice President said such an attitude, however, is not evident in the Opposition, especially in Lembah Pantai.

Speaking at the Desa Aman 1 police quarters here, Zahid said the ruling coalition is continuously present and ready to serve the constituents of Lembah Pantai even without its own elected representative.

“BN is not a party that does work purely on a seasonal basis. We tirelessly work around the clock to provide the best care and service we can,” he said.

Zahid added that he is aware of the issues plaguing the Desa Aman community such as a lack of parking and out-of-service lifts, among other things, and is working closely with the Federal Territories Ministry and Kuala Lumpur City Hall to resolve them.

Zahid said he is confident that voters will elect a BN member of parliament (MP) next for Lembah Pantai.

Lembah Pantai Residents Representative Council chairman Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin reminded residents that with the election season looming, the Opposition would resort to fake news to gain political mileage.

“As we come closer to the polls, you will see a flood of slander and false information to discredit our hard work.

“Do not be fooled by such tactics as they have even slandered me before and were ordered to apologise in court later on,” he said.

Raja Nong Chik who is also a former Cabinet member was referring to a defamation suit filed by him against PKR Vice President and Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar who allegedly defamed him over the sale of land in Bukit Kiara in 2013.

Nurul Izzah later apologised in open court in 2014 after an out-of-court settlement was reached by the two parties.

Nurul Izzah retained her seat against Raja Nong Chik with a majority of 1,847 in GE13.

Also present was Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim who said the police will double their efforts to reduce crime in the city.

“A recent research done by PEMANDU (Performance Management and Delivery Unit) shows that crime in the city has seen a 40 per cent decrease in 2017.

“Yet the perception of crime is still high. We target to reduce the fear of crime in 2018 drastically so that people can live in peace and the city centre would be more conducive for tourism,” he said.