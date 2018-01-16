DPM: Integrity key to better nation

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaking during a press conference at the Malaysian Institute of Integrity in Kuala Lumpur on January 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The government is reviewing the National Integrity Plan to go in tandem with the aspirations of National Transformation 2050 (TN50), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

The Home Minister said this showed the federal government is aware that integrity is the key factor in building a solid nation.

“The National Integrity Plan is a long term commitment under our fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

“We are committed to achieve all the targets in the National Integrity Plan as evident in the many efforts including making it compulsory for government agencies to have their own Integrity Unit since 2013.

“We will ensure the agenda of integrity appreciation will continue. It is therefore important for us to review the Plan so that it matches the current needs and demands,” he said in his address at a discussion themed “Building a Nation With Integrity” at the Malaysian Institute of Integrity here today.

He added the government will also continue to empower the Institute by providing more resources, including funding.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid launched two books published by the Institute titled “The Value of Integrity In Many Religions – Fostering an Understanding’ and ‘Pre-school Integrity Module”.

The Module, he said, was finalised upon conducting a pilot study at 11 pre-schools and the outcome had convinced the Education Ministry to implement it at all preschools and kindergarten under its jurisdiction.

“I hope other ministries would also review the importance of integrity and try to adopt it.

“Integrity should be instilled from a young age so that the younger generation will become better leaders that possess high level of integrity in the future,” he said.

He also launched the Integrity Data Center, an informative and interactive system which shows all the data, trends and issues relating to the nation’s integrity, and Malaysian Integrity Data Lab, an instrument which was developed to improve cultural appreciation with integrity.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, Education ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, among others.