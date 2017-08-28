DPM: Home Ministry achieved 90pc of KPI in first half of 2017

Ahmad Zahid said the figure exceeded the actual target of 69 per cent which should have been attained within the six-month period out of the overall KPI of 138 per cent set. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 28 — The Home Ministry achieved 90 per cent of the 38 key performance indicators (KPI) just within the first six months of this year, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said the figure exceeded the actual target of 69 per cent which should have been attained within the six-month period out of the overall KPI of 138 per cent set.

“Working as a team has become a culture in the Home Ministry and its departments and agencies, which has brought about this success,” he said at the ministry’s monthly assembly, here, today.

Ahmad Zahid said among the extraordinary success notched were through the Immigration Department, namely, approval for the employment pass within five working days which reached 207 per cent, and online passport renewal within an hour, reaching 143 per cent.

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), meanwhile achieved 100 per cent KPI in reducing the crime index for every 100,000 local and foreign residents, and in community engagement at 82 per cent, he said .

Ahmad Zahid said the Risk Area Community Empowerment Programme by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) attained 128 per cent KPI, while the AADK’s enforcement of Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 achieved 133 per cent.

The National Registration Department recorded KPI success of 143 per cent in issuing the MyKid within 24 hours, while the Film Censorship Board achieved KPI of 182 per cent in issuing decisions on cinema film censorship within five days.

Ahmad Zahid also commended and congratulated the divisions within the ministry which had surpassed the target of 70 per cent up to 600 per cent, like internal auditing which earnestly endeavoured in a healthy competition to propel the Home Ministry to being always at the forefront.

He also praised the effectiveness of the Prisons Department’s programmes in rehabilitating prisoners, such as the Community Rehabilitation Programme (CRP) at Syed Sirajuddin Camp in Gemas, conducted with the cooperation of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

He said the CRP was an initiative under the National Blue Open Strategy and had been included in the latest book, ‘Blue Ocean Strategy Shift’, by well-known writers W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne, to be launched this September.

Ahmad Zahid said in that book, the two writers had made comparison between the success of the CRP where only 75 or 0.04 per cent of the prisoners paroled since 2008 up to June 2017 became repeat offenders, compared to those making up 68 per cent at the California prison in the United States.

“The prison is not just a place to punish but to rehabilitate them (prisoners), so as to ease their assimilation in society, and to become an asset and not a liability to the country,” he said.

At the event Ahmad Zahid also launched the ‘Jurnal Koreksional Malaysia’, an annual publication by the Prisons Department as a reading and reference material in the fields of counselling, criminology, psychology, communications, education and social science. — Bernama