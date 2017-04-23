DPM: Embrace intellectuality, spirituality to bring change in Kelantan

Ahmad Zahid said HIMSAK and the people of Kelantan must set aside their differences and unite for the sake of changes that can bring progress to Kelantan. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 ― Kelantan need three important elements based on intellectualism, spirituality and emotional approach to embrace changes said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The three elements are vital to stimulate a mass movement that can generate a huge wave which will gather momentum to undergo sweeping changes and close ranks with the people at the grassroots level.

“To stimulate huge waves that can bring about changes, there must be a change in the mindset of the people. Intelligence need to blend with emotion and both must go along with a high level of intellectual approach and supported by a balanced level of spirituality,” he said in his speech at ‘Malam Gelombang Merah Himpunan Siswazah Kelantan’ (HIMSAK) held at Menara Berkembar Bank Rakyat, here tonight.

He therefore urged HIMSAK, as a non-governmental organisation that binds educated and knowledgeable people from Kelantan, to kick start the changes at the grassroots for the betterment of Kelantan which has been under the rule of the opposition for the past three decades.

The Deputy Prime Minister also praised HIMSAK for sustaining its position for 10 years and urged other states to follow their example.

Ahmad Zahid also announced a contribution of RM500,000 to HIMSAK this year to carry out activities and programmes.

He also presented the Tokoh Anak Kelantan Terbilang HIMSAK 2017 award to Communications and Multimedia Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Dr Sharifah Zarah Syed Ahmad, Treasury Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah and Kumpulan Media Karangkraf Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Dr Hussamuddin Yaacub in conjunction with HIMSAK’s 10th anniversary. ― Bernama