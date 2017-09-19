DPM arrives in Manila for Asean meetings

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived in Manila today for an Asean meeting. — Bernama picMANILA, Sept 19 — Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived here today for the 11th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) and Related Meetings.

The Deputy Prime Minister who is heading the Malaysian delegation, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 8pm (same time as Malaysia), accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis.

He was welcomed by Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines, Datuk Raszlan Abdul Rashid and senior officials from the Home Ministry.

Upon arrival, Ahmad Zahid will attend a pre-council meeting with Malaysian senior officials at the Comrad Manila Hotel here – the official venue of the four-day meet which began yesterday.

Tomorrow, the Deputy Prime Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the meeting and a plenary session at the same hotel.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister is expected to share Malaysia’s view on various issues on transnational crimes such as terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, piracy, weapon smuggling, cybercrime, piracy and economics crime.

One of the highlights of the event is the second special Asean Ministerial Meeting on the Rise of Radicalisation and Violent Extremism (SAMMRRVE) which will be convened “to provide a platform for Asean member states to exchange experiences, views and ideas on the best practices in handling the issues of radicalization and violent extremism”.

Asean groups 10 member states, namely Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar. — Bernama