Dozens of Rohingyas arrested after protest against Myanmar embassy (VIDEO)

Rohingya workers who tried to join a protest are seen detained under peaceful gathering Act and for documentation purpose, according to police, near the Myanmar embassy in Kuala Lumpur, August 30, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Forty-four ethnic Rohingya were detained by police today for holding an illegal protest gathering in front of the Tabung Haji (TH) building in Jalan Tun Razak, here.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said they were detained for trying to create provocation when police ordered them to disperse.

He said over 1,000 ethnic Rohingya had gathered here since 8am to march to the Myanmar embassy in Jalan Ampang Hilir to hand over a memorandum protesting against the atrocities and killing of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Chaotic moments b4 reaching Myanmar Embassy KL #SolidarityWithRohingya stopped by Police. Only a few allowed to handover the memo @mdskar pic.twitter.com/tqKuis5wFB — AseanRohingyaCenter (@AseanRohingya) August 30, 2017

The group is believed to have come from all over Malaysia by bus, with the travel arrangement made by the Rohingya themselves, to hand over the memorandum.

“However, after handing over the memorandum, they still gathered around and some acted aggressively, forcing the Federal Reserve Unit to detain them,” said Amar Singh when met at the TH grounds.

“The Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 does not allow foreigners to hold any protest demonstration or gathering in this country,” he added.

The Rohingya gathering which only dispersed at 12.30pm, had caused traffic jam in Jalan Tun Razak. — Bernama