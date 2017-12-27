DOSH issues stop-work order after death of motorcyclist

KUCHING, Dec 27 — The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has issued a stop-work order against the construction of a stormwater channel at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg here following the death of a motorcyclist who rode into a hole at the site yesterday.

DOSH said in a statement today an investigation found that the contractor had failed to put up barricades at the excavation site.

“Further investigations will be conducted along with the local authority to identify the cause of the accident. DOSH will take legal action if there has been a violation of the rules under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994,” it added.

DOSH urged all construction project contractors to comply with and improve their occupational safety and health elements, particularly at construction activities and projects in public areas to prevent accidents.

“DOSH is very saddened and expresses its condolences to the family of the accident victim,” it said.

Dina Dzulkarnain Asan, 29, died after the motorcycle he was riding plunged into a hole at the excavation site yesterday.

He was the son of Asan Ahmad Ibin, the deputy president of the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia and former sports editor of the Kosmo daily. — Bernama