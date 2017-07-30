Don’t regret your words, Dr M told

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Friday claimed he would never go back to Umno even if the party replaces Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s claim that he did not harbour intentions of rejoining Umno was unconvincing, said Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim.

The Umno supreme council member noted the former prime minister has a tendency to be inconsistent.

“Everyone knows he is fond of ‘U-turns’. We won’t be puzzled when he one day says he wants to come back to Umno,” he said in a statement.

Dr Mahathir on Friday claimed he would never go back to Umno even if the party replaces Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The former prime minister resigned from Umno after failing to depose Najib, and went on to form Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and become the chairman of the Pakatan Harapan federal opposition pact.