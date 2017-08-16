Don’t cause unease among Malaysians, IGP tells atheists

Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar advises atheists to not cause unease among Malaysians, particularly Muslims who are against those who are irreligious. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 ― Following public furore over a private atheist event, the police have warned non-believers today against causing any “unease” among Malaysians, especially the majority Muslims.

Malaysiakini quoted Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar as cautioning atheists to be mindful of the law.

“I wish to advise atheists to not cause unease among Malaysians, particularly Muslims who are against those who are irreligious,” he reportedly told the media in Bukit Aman.

“Their activities must not cause unease. I am warning them. Don't think you can do whatever you want. Be mindful of the law.”

Khalid however did not comment when asked whether the police have received reports from atheists over alleged violent and death threats from Muslims.

“If they receive threats, which is a violation of the law, we will investigate and take action,” he was quoted saying.

A photo of the gathering by the Kuala Lumpur chapter, or “consulate”, of the Atheist Republic has caused uproar from some in the Muslim community recently after it was highlighted by pro-Islamist blogs, leading to violent and death threats on social media.

Deputy minister in charge of Islamic affairs Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also said Putrajaya will investigate the local group, even roping in the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, as it allegedly involved the faith of Muslims in the country.