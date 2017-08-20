Don’t blow upside-down Indonesian flag issue out of proportion, says Jokowi

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the Malaysian government should formally apologise to Indonesia over the upside-down Indonesian flag issue. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Aug 20 — President Joko Widodo today called on all parties not to blow the issue of the Indonesian flag printed upside down in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games booklet out of proportion.

The online media today quoted the Indonesian president as saying that although the matter was regrettable, people in the country should not over-play the issue.

“Don’t exaggerate it,” he said, as quoted by Detik.com.

He said the Malaysian government, however, should formally apologise to Indonesia.

“We wait for an official apology from the Malaysian government, as it concerns the pride and nationalistic spirit of our Indonesian people,” said the president, better known as Jokowi.

The 2017 Malaysia SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC) in a statement earlier today, apologised to all Indonesian people over the unintended mistake.

Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also MASOC chairman, also made a courtesy call on his Indonesian counterpart in Kuala Lumpur today to apologise over the error on behalf of the committee. — Bernama