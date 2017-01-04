Don’t be overzealous, local daredevils tell authorities pursuing Ipoh stunt kids

Eight youths are being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code for climbing the landmark Ipoh sign. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Dieyo Adie IVKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Several local daredevils have urged authorities not to view youths pulling risky stunts as criminals, saying these were just another way for them to have a good time with their friends.

After two recent stunts in Ipoh made news headlines, rooftopper and photographer Keow Wee Loong insisted it is not a crime to scale buildings and structures, calling it “a calculated risk to explore”.

“They are just kids having a good time with their friends. We should not threaten them with prison and fines when they are just trying to explore, and discover themselves.

“It’s just like rock climbing, jumping off a plane or scuba diving with sharks … life is not just about work and nothing else,” the 27-year-old told English daily The Star.

740meters, on top pf the highest bridge in the world A photo posted by Keow Wee Loong (@kiwikeow) on Nov 27, 2016 at 10:39pm PST

Keow, who posts photos of his stunts online, said he continues to be perplexed by the backlash against his stunts, pointing out that such acts would usually be praised if done by a Westerner instead.

“First of all, it is not a crime. It’s just a calculated risk to explore. When Westerners do it, they will say ‘wow awesome!’,” he said.

Separately, rock climber Izzuddin Husin told English daily New Straits Times that stunt enthusiasts are aware of the risks and their skills prior to any climb.

“When they risk their lives doing this, most of them are aware and accept the consequence,” he said.

In the same report, parkour athlete Abudi Alsagoff said he dabbles in stunts as an extension of his training and to get over his fear of heights.

Abudi said some people just want to try something new, but also suggested that enthusiasts go through proper channels and train before their stunts.

“As a professional, I would never take unnecessary risks and always take safety precautions and conduct surface checking,” said Abudi, 24.

The Red Bull freerunning athlete said youths have been influenced online to try “life risking selfies”, claiming that normal selfies are no longer trendy as you get less attention on the internet.

“With the existence of social media, things can get out of hand real quick. So, normally kids want to do it too, but they do so without making proper preparation and not having the right mindset,” he said.

Eight youths are being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code for endangering the lives of others, which carries a maximum penalty of three months’ jail, a RM 500 fine, or both for climbing the landmark Ipoh sign.

The eight ― five men and three women ― posted selfies after scaling the iconic sign, but came under police investigation after the Ipoh City Council filed a report regarding the incident.

Following that, a company also lodged a police report over another youth who climbed a crane at its project construction site near the Ipoh City Council.