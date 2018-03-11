Don’t be easily taken in by Opposition manifesto, says Liow

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said all promises made in the manifesto were unreasonable and for populist reasons, with the aim of fishing for votes. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBENTONG, March 11 — The people have been reminded not to be easily taken in by the opposition’s manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14).

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said all promises made in the manifesto were unreasonable and for populist reasons, with the aim of fishing for votes.

“The Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto is nothing but just talk and empty promises. They only play with the people’s feelings by making various populist promises that are short-term and have no direction and future.

“More than 70 per cent of what they have promised in the manifesto has been carried out by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government while the rest is unlikely to be implemented,” he told reporters after attending the Mukim Pelangai sports event here today.

On the Goods and Services Tax (GST), he said the promise to abolish the GST was impractical as it was a more efficient tax system than the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

“This is because when we implemented the SST, the tax rate was 10 per cent, but the revenue was only RM17 billion compared to the lower GST with six per cent but the revenue was almost RM42 billion.

“The money is used by the government for the benefit of the people, including the construction of mega development projects for the people, like the Central Spine Road and East Coast Rail Link (ECRL),” added Liow.

As such, he reminded the people to continue to choose the BN government because only a stable and strong government could ensure that development continued to be implemented and the welfare of the people was maintained.

Meanwhile in Beluran, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the PH manifesto was not intended for implementation but rather to win the people’s support, adding that it was simply for “listening only”.

‘That’s why they are able to draw up a manifesto on paper only, without taking into account the revenue collected as a government, to govern a country.

“They (the opposition) are promising development, subsidies to the people in their shadow government but do not focus on the aspect of generating government revenues,” said the Beluran MP when met after the People’s Feast in Kampung Pulau Keniogan near Beluran today.

Hence, Ronald, who is also Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives reminded the people, especially in rural areas, not to be influenced by the PH manifesto cloaked in sugar and honey.

The people should continue to support and have confidence in the Barisan Nasional which is responsible, rational and practical when making promises through the manifesto and the budget tabled in Parliament. — Bernama