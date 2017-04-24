Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Dog owner gets threats after ‘roasting’ pet

Monday April 24, 2017
10:08 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: How these canines are offering comfort at the salonThe Edit: How these canines are offering comfort at the salon

The Edit: See the new teaser for ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’The Edit: See the new teaser for ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’

In runoff against Le Pen, French politicians back MacronIn runoff against Le Pen, French politicians back Macron

Arsenal’s FA Cup semi-final victory keep critics at bayArsenal’s FA Cup semi-final victory keep critics at bay

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Malaysia has seen many other instances of animal cruelty, with the latest case involving a Singaporean businessman who brutally beat a dog near his home in Selangor. Malaysia has seen many other instances of animal cruelty, with the latest case involving a Singaporean businessman who brutally beat a dog near his home in Selangor. KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― A dog owner received death threats after he put his pet in a cage over a small fire and posted a photo of a burnt carcass.

According to local daily The Star, the Johor man purportedly said he had merely lifted a picture of the dead dog off the internet and jokingly posted it, and that his dog was still alive.

“He tried to scare his dog by putting it on fire, which was not a smart thing to do in the first place.

“Then he posted the video and some pictures, including one that looked like a burnt carcass on the web, which was another silly move by him” Segamat OCPD Supt Raub Selamat was quoted saying.

The dog owner lodged a police report after receiving threats.

Malaysia has seen many other instances of animal cruelty, with the latest case involving a Singaporean businessman who was captured on video brutally beating a dog near his home in Selangor. 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline