Dog owner gets threats after ‘roasting’ pet

According to local daily The Star, the Johor man purportedly said he had merely lifted a picture of the dead dog off the internet and jokingly posted it, and that his dog was still alive.

“He tried to scare his dog by putting it on fire, which was not a smart thing to do in the first place.

“Then he posted the video and some pictures, including one that looked like a burnt carcass on the web, which was another silly move by him” Segamat OCPD Supt Raub Selamat was quoted saying.

The dog owner lodged a police report after receiving threats.

Malaysia has seen many other instances of animal cruelty, with the latest case involving a Singaporean businessman who was captured on video brutally beating a dog near his home in Selangor.