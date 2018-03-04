Do not be easily influenced by news to instigate, sow hatred, says deputy minister

File picture shows Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed speaking to reporters after the thanksgiving ceremony for Rela members in Putrajaya January 24, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonJOHOR BARU, March 4 — Members of the public are advised to not be easily influenced with issues or false news spread by the opposition with the approaching 14th general election (GE14).

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said it was a tactic often used by the opposition to instigate the people and sow hatred for the government.

“They (opposition) have no sense of responsibility, what is important to them is to make the people angry with the government. They get votes, and after the election they disappear.

“They are also smart, they will always use anonymous identity to avoid being detected by the authority. When the (false) news become viral, they escape action, those taken action against are normally those who viralled the issue,” he told reporters after opening the Parent-teacher Association meeting and the Surau Al-Muttaqin at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Cempaka here today.

Nur Jazlan said stern action would be taken against those who created false news as well as those who viralled it, even after GE14.

As such, he advised the public to be wiser and not to be easily influenced. — Bernama