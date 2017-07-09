Divorcee suffers stab wound in fight with teenage boyfriend, say police

ALOR SETAR, July 9 — A 25-year-old divorcee suffered a stab wound on her left rib after she reportedly got into a fight with her boyfriend, 16, at a house in Taman Desa Kubang Rotan, here, about 3am, yesterday.

The victim, Nor Shazuani Zainol, 25, said the fight broke out after her boyfriend became jealous upon finding out she had called up an old friend to accompany her to Penang.

“He came to my rented house and we started fighting around at 10pm because he was angry at me for contacting my friend.

“The situation became tense, and I used a knife to defend myself before I got stabbed in my ribs,” she told reporters after receiving treatment at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), here, today.

Nor Shazuani suffered an eight centimetre-cut on her left rib as well as several bruises on her body, while the suspect was reported to have injured his palm and left shoulder.

The victim said she had repeatedly asked her boyfriend, an assistant to an ice-delivery lorry driver, not to come to her house too often, and admitted that they often argued and fought with each other since starting the relationship four months ago, as the boyfriend was very possessive.

“I will no longer accept him and I hope he will not disturb me anymore,” she said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s step-father, Ibrahim Marzuki, 44, said he received a phone call at about 4am from the suspect saying Nor Shazuani had suffered a stab wound.

“When I arrived (at Nor Shazuani’s house), I saw both of them bleeding in the living room. I took Nor Shazuani straight to HSB for treatment.

“Then I returned to the house and took the suspect to a clinic, because he refused to go to the hospital to treat his injured palm and left shoulder,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kota Setar district police chief, ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

“The evidence, namely a knife, was found at the scene, and the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code. The suspect is being remanded until July 12 to assist in the investigation,” he said. — Bernama