Diversity in Rebecca Sta Maria’s ‘The Smell of Home’

Former International Trade and Industry Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Rebecca Fatima Sta Marias book is titled 'The Smell of Home'.KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Tan Sri Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria, 59, has penned her memoir where she shares her personal life experiences in the form of notes and recipes to her loved ones.

The former International Trade and Industry Ministry secretary-general’s book is titled The Smell of Home.

“I wrote this book for selfish reasons as I have been given the opportunity to share a slice of Malaysia that can be easily unnoticed — to give a voice to the voiceless,” she said at the launch of her book at the Royal Selangor Club here yesterday.

“This book is not an ethnographical description of the Melaka Portuguese settlement, but it is a simple sharing from my heart and the story of a minority family in Malaysia.”

The warm and intimate occasion was mostly attended by close friends and family, who Sta Maria described as “my Malaysia”.

“As I look across this room, I see my Malaysia, where we are not building a wall and are free to enjoy each other’s company,” she said.

“It saddens me to see what is happening in my country, where we have become divided by race and religion and appear to be less tolerant.”

Sta Maria said the launch of the book was not merely to celebrate the completion of the project, but also to celebrate diversity.

Among those who attended the event was British High Commissioner to Malaysia Victoria Marguerite Treadell, who was given the honour to speak on the essence behind the newly launched book.

“What I love about the book is that it was a love letter. In constructing the book, Rebecca had used the format of notes and letters to the members of her family,” she said.

“Let us celebrate this book, that is a tale of heritage and comfort food.”

Treadell described the book as not merely of food and recipes, but was more of a metaphor to Malaysia.

She said the richness of heritage in the country was special and should be celebrated.

“When you are abroad and away from home, you miss the taste of home, the smell of food cooking in the evening after you came home from school or work,” she said.

“The melting pot in the book is not just about that in the kitchen, but within the society we know each other through friendship and family.”

The book is sold at RM50.