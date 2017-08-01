Discuss name ruling, not squabble openly, Perkasa tells religious experts

Perkasa chief Datuk Ibrahim Ali urged the country’s Islamic scholars not to openly squabble or debate any matter regarding Islamic laws. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Perkasa chief Datuk Ibrahim Ali today called on the country’s Islamic scholars (Mufti) to refrain from debating openly the Court of Appeal’s controversial ruling on fathers’ names of illegitimate Muslim children.

Ibrahim said they should instead hold a closed-door dialogue to find a common solution to the problem.

He added that debating intricate religious issues on social media will only confuse Muslims and subject the faith to ridicule.

“I urge them against squabbling or debating any matter regarding Islamic laws, especially on issues that are unclear, openly as it would only serve to tarnish Islam,” he told reporters here.

“Issues that are vague and unclear, the Mufti or academics must instead meet and hold dialogues behind closed doors and find a common solution,” he said.

Ibrahim’s statement followed the public disagreement between Perlis Mufti Datuk Asri Zainul Abidin, a moderate, and his conservative Perak counterpart Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria.

MORE TO COME