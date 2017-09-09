Developer assures Taman Melawati residents of close consultation after park uproar

A site view of the proposed location to develop the convention centre in Taman Melawati, September 9, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 ― Sime Darby Property sought to assuage anxious residents of Taman Melawati in Gombak that their views will be considered in the development of neighbourhood facilities.

The property developer said it was committed to providing the best development and amenities to the communities in the townships it developed, after residents protested the planned construction of a convention centre in a 3.37-acre plot near where they live instead of a park as originally planned.

“Sime Darby Property would like to assure residents that we are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the best planning and implementation of all facilities in Taman Melawati,” the company said in an immediate statement to Malay Mail Online after this morning’s protest.

The company confirmed a statement by Razman Hakimi Abdullah, chairman of the Jalan ABC Taman Melawati residents’ association that a public park had been part of its original plans.

It said the local council had approved the layout of the public park in 2014, but was later told to change its pans.

“In 2016, a decision was made by the state government and local council for a Convention Centre to be constructed at the location identified for the public park.

“We were informed that the public park was to be relocated to a site next to Serini Melawati, a residential development by Sime Darby Property,” it said.

Taman Melawati residents want the state government and local council to revert to Sime Darby’s original park plan.

The residents’ association said it will submit a petition Monday with over 2,900 signatures to state government officials to debate the issue in the Selangor legislative assembly.