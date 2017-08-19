Derailment disrupts all KTM rail services

People are seen waiting for the komuter train at the railway station in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― All Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) train service will be disrupted today due to a derailed cargo train which occurred at 4.30am today at KM 386.800 at the route between the Kuala Lumpur and Bank Negara stations.

Following the incident, the KTM Komuter service is expected to experience delay of between 20 to 30 minutes, while the Electric Train Service (ETS) will be delayed by 15 to 20 minutes, KTM said in a statement today.

It said restoration works were in progress and the train service was expected to return to normal by 4pm today.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” it said.

For further information, the public can contact KTM Call Centre at 03-2267 1200 or its website at www.ktmb.com.my, as well as Facebook KTM Berhad and Twitter @ktm_berhad. ― Bernama