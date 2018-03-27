Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Overcast

Deputy minister: Digital economy expected to contribute 20pc to GDP by 2020

Tuesday March 27, 2018
02:28 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Jailani Johari said in line with the rapid growth of the country’s digital economy, various initiatives and programmes were implemented under MDEC. ― Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliDatuk Seri Jailani Johari said in line with the rapid growth of the country’s digital economy, various initiatives and programmes were implemented under MDEC. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Digital economy, one of the major contributors to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), is expected to achieve a target of 20 per cent by 2020 compared to 18.2 per cent in  2016.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Jailani Johari said in line with the rapid growth of the country’s digital economy, various initiatives and programmes were implemented under the Malaysia Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC).

“Among the programmes implemented are popularising digital economy to the target groups such as youths and small entrepreneurs including those under the B40 and M40 groups.

“Under this programme, the government is implementing the e-Usahawan and e-Rezeki programmes to help the people generate additional income digitally,” he said.

He was replying to a question from Senator Datuk T. Mohan, who wanted to know the main duties and responsibilities of MDEC in boosting the country’s economy and assistance from MDEC given to companies that are wholly own by Malaysians in particular.

Jailani said under the e-Usahawan programme, a total of 102,269 young and rural entrepreneurs had attended e-entrepreneurship trainings and courses.

Of the total number of entrepreneurs, he said 25,792 participants reported an additional sales of over RM175 million.

“Under the e-Rezeki  programme, 151,198 individuals have been trained through the e-Rezeki centre and representatives nationwide and, out of that total, some 62,790 have managed to generate income with a total cumulative value of  RM101 million,” he added. — Bernama

