Deputy IGP says police on full alert to avoid security threats ahead of SEA Games

Deputy Inspector-General Datuk Noor Rashid Ibrahim said police will be on full alert by increasing surveillance to ensure there are no security threats ahead of the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Police will be on full alert by increasing surveillance to ensure there are no security threats ahead of the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games or during the games which starts next month.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said police have planned security measures and taken proactive initiatives to prevent any threats from terrorists.

“Police are able to cripple those who posed threats to the security of the country by arresting them before they can act,” he told reporters after a meeting between the Malaysia-Thailand Working Committee for Crime Prevention, here today when asked about efforts by police in Malaysia and Thailand to combat terrorist activities.

He added that police had also increased efforts to curb smuggling activities, especially weapons, along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“Since Malaysia share borders with Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, the close working relationship with the Thai police is important to face threats from terrorist groups,” he said.

The KL2017 is scheduled from August 19-30. — Bernama