Defend Malays against DAP and ‘Emperor Lim’, Shahrizat tells Wanita Umno

Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil (seated, first left) with delegates from the Wanita Umno wing in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Umno Wanita chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil reminded delegates today that the mainly chinese DAP party is the biggest threat to Malay political rule.

Speaking at her party wing’s congress here to rally the women in the run-up to the 14th general election, she said the Malays could “lose it all” if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) bloc — of which DAP is a component — takes federal power.

Malays form the country’s biggest ethnic group.

“Are we willing to watch what we have tried to so hard to achieve — the prosperity, harmony and stability — destroyed and taken away?

“Are we prepared to lose it all? You all know there are only two parties that can rule: either Barisan Nasional led by our beloved Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib or the Opposition led by none other than the DAP and Emperor Lim,” Shahrizat said, referring to DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang.

Umno leaders have persistently claimed that Lim, who has been with the DAP since the 1950s, pulls all the strings in both DAP and the PH Opposition alliance consisting of PKR, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, the latter chaired by former Umno president and retired prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Lim has repeatedly rejected allegation, calling it a racially-motivated tactic to stoke fear among the Malays.

The attacks against the DAP have intensified in recent months as Umno prepares for national elections, which must be called by August next year.

Prime Minister and Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak is looking for a stronger mandate to fend off critics of his leadership.

In Election 2013, he led Umno to sweep 88 out of the 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, although the Barisan Nasional coalition as a whole lost the popular vote.

Shahrizat told delegates today that the Wanita wing will play a crucial role in helping the party mobilise support for Najib, and that unity is key.

“Unity is key to our shield,” the Umno leader said.

“Because in politics, when we are under attack, unity will be our shield. Remember, when the party is under attack, unity is our only shield.

“Do not ever let go of this shield,” she said.

Criticism against Najib grew stronger after Dr Mahathir quit Umno to found his own all Bumiputera party last year, together with ex-Umno deputy president and toppled deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The departure of these two senior politicians drove a wedge in Umno, although political pundits said Najib has managed to contain the crisis and emerged stronger.

Shahrizat said today that unity, “love” and party support for Najib have strengthened.

“He cares for us, I don't think we can get a more caring leader than our party president,” she said.